Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 696 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, LHM Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 61.1% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $74.40 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $104.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.96.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

