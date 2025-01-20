Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

