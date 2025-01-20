Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,124 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,553,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,499,556.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,227 shares of company stock worth $4,410,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.