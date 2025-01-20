Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

WTFC stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

