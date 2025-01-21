17,605 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of CABA stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

