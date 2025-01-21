18,110 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FJUN stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

