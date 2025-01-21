1,834 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 237,995 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,252,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 162,810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 193,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

