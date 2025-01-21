1,945 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

