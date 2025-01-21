23,771 Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.63% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 491,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $235.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

