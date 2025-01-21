2,442 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

