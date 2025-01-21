246 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,388,000 after buying an additional 74,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,723,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,423,000 after buying an additional 656,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 8,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.