255 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

