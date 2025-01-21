375 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPS Commerce by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.58 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.