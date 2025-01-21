40,503 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTI

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.