415 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

