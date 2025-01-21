5,065 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

