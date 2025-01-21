5,084 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

