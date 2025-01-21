5,811 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 427,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 398,549 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,497,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

