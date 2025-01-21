6,488 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $222.97. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

