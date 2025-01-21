Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $317.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $337.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

