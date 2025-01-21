Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in US Foods by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,196,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in US Foods by 371.2% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $27,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $72.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

