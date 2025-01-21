Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 721,578 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NWG stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.