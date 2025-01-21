Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,842,560.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,970,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $845,670.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,400. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,126 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.