Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 531 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

