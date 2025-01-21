Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 267.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 45.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

