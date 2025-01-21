Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 767.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

