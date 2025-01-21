Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.