Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk by 366.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after buying an additional 408,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

