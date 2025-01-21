Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

