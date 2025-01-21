Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 11.16%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

