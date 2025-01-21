Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock worth $177,556,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

