Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total transaction of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.06.

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $342.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.58.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.