Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.93 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

