Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

