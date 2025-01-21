Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 687,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.