Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Allison Transmission by 111.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 56.4% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,219.96. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.



