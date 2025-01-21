Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

