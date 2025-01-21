Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 169.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 335,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

