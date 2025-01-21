Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 100.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.