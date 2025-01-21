Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.73 and a 12 month high of $298.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

