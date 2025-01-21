Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

