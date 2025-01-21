Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

