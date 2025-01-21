Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 229,965 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Loews by 22.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:L opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,134,916 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

