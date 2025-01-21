Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $7,946,669 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

