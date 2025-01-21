Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

