Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Twilio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $117.92.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

