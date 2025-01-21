Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,026,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,046,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,528,267. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

