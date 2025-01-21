Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.77.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.