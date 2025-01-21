Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,658 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11,891.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,339.36. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,893. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

