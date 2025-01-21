Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 79.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $267.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average of $221.95.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

